Celebrate America’s 250 with ICEBAR Orlando’s special event

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICEBAR Orlando is hosting a summer promotion, “Red White & Chill: America’s 250 Celebration,” which runs through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

The celebration includes festive décor throughout the venue, specialty cocktails, and brand-new themed ice sculptures in the ICEBAR. Guests can also enjoy free cover in the Fire Lounge.

The “Red, White & Chill” themed drink menu features several patriotic cocktails, including the Firecracker Margarita, Liberty Lemonade, Star Spangled Smash, ‘Merica Mule, and Freedom Flight. A Summer Sparkler mocktail is also available.

Guests can purchase a “Red, White & Chill Package” for $25, which includes one ICEBAR entry, jacket and gloves rental, one Premium ICEBAR drink, and one appetizer of choice in the room temperature Fire Lounge.

This package offer is valid nightly from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

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