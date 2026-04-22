Manatee County man charged with ammunition possession as convicted felon

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Palmetto man already on federal supervised release has been indicted on a charge of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old Brandon Bernard Williams was charged after allegedly possessing ammunition on March 5 while prohibited from doing so because of prior felony convictions, including a previous firearms offense.

Authorities said Williams was serving a term of supervised release tied to earlier federal convictions at the time of the alleged offense.

Under federal law, convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, Williams faces up to 15-years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Federal officials noted that an indictment is only a formal charge and that Williams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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