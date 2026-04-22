FDOT unveils new loop ramp at I-4 and Sand Lake Road for safer travel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will open a new ramp system at the Interstate 4 (I-4) and Sand Lake Road (State Road (S.R.) 482) interchange as soon as Saturday morning, May 2.

The new traffic pattern offers a smoother and more direct route for drivers coming from westbound I-4 and Sand Lake Road, making their journey safer and reducing congestion at Central Florida’s busiest interchange.

The left turn from westbound Sand Lake Road to southbound Turkey Lake Road will be replaced by a new loop ramp, removing a turn that causes backups. Drivers can use the ramp to go north or south on Turkey Lake Road.

Highway officials say that it’s a step forward in making travel more convenient and stress-free for Central Florida commuters.

The new ramp system will also allow drivers on westbound I-4 to exit directly to either Turkey Lake Road or Sand Lake Road at Exit 74A.

Traveling from Westbound Sand Lake Road to Turkey Lake Road

Drivers wanting to access Turkey Lake Road south of Sand Lake Road should keep right and enter the new loop ramp before the intersection.

The loop ramp will carry motorists over Sand Lake Road to Sand Lake Sound Road, where they can go north or south on Turkey Lake Road.

Once the new loop ramp opens, drivers can’t turn left from westbound Sand Lake Road to southbound Turkey Lake Road.

Traveling from Westbound I-4 (Exit 74A)

The westbound I-4 exit at Exit 74A splits into two ramps: right to Sand Lake Road and left to Turkey Lake Road.

Motorists exiting to Sand Lake Road can still turn right onto westbound Sand Lake Road and use the loop ramp to reach Turkey Lake Road.

For more information about the improvements on I-4 at Sand Lake Road, visit the project website atI4Beyond.com/SandLake.

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