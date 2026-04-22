Kissimmee leaders send ethics complaint against mayor to judge

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An ethics complaint against the mayor of Kissimmee will soon land in the hands of a judge.

Mayor Jackie Espinosa came under fire earlier this year when her family’s businesses received thousands of dollars in COVID money.

She had faced calls to step down from her position.

The Kissimmee city commission voted Tuesday night to refer a complaint to a judge for further review.

The man who filed the complaint against Espinoza said he had to do it because she violated her oath of office.

Espinosa insists she did nothing unethical because the commission did not establish parameters on how the money should be used.

The explanation did nothing to sway the opinions of some of her constituents.

The judge could get that complaint within the next 30 to 60 days.

See more in the video above.

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