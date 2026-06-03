Billboard in Orlando highlights women’s calling to ministry in Southern Baptist churches

ORLANDO, Fla. — A national Baptist organization has placed a billboard in Orlando ahead of the 2026 Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting.

Baptist Women in Ministry said the billboard is meant to affirm women who are called to ministry as thousands of Southern Baptists prepare to gather in Orlando.

The SBC Annual Meeting is scheduled for June 7-10.

The billboard reads: “God calls women to pastor, preach, and minister. Matthew 28:8, Acts 2:17-18.”

It is located on the Beachline Expressway near Sandy Lake Road, according to the organization.

Baptist Women in Ministry said this year’s meeting is expected to include debate over the role of women in SBC churches.

The organization pointed to a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit the office and function of pastor, elder or overseer.

“Many women who are committed to their SBC churches are navigating what the passage of this amendment would mean for them,” said the Rev. Dr. Meredith Stone, executive director of Baptist Women in Ministry.

Stone said the amendment, as proposed, could lead to churches being disfellowshipped if women preach, teach, minister or lead in roles interpreted as a pastoral function.

Baptist Women in Ministry said the billboard is not intended to change the outcome of the vote, but to speak directly to women affected by the debate.

“We are speaking out so that they too will clearly hear the message that women are equally valued,” Stone said. “We want all women to know that their callings, gifts and worth are determined by God and not by any denomination.”

Baptist Women in Ministry is a national organization that supports women pursuing ministry and leadership in Baptist life.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group