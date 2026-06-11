Falcon 9 rocket set for launch with 29 Starlink satellites

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Friday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Liftoff is expected at 8:27 a.m. The rocket will carry a batch of 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

As another Falcon 9 mission prepares to lift off from the Space Coast, space experts say the region could soon see a temporary decrease in the number of Falcon 9 launches.

Dr. Don Platt, head of engineering and science at Florida Tech, told Channel 9 that SpaceX is looking to begin preparations for Starship missions in Florida.

According to Platt, that work will involve making accommodations for Starship, the world’s largest rocket, at Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The planned preparations could temporarily affect the pace of Falcon 9 launches from the Space Coast as SpaceX expands its operations to support future Starship missions.

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