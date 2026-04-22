Meet the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Hubble’s powerful successor

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA has proudly unveiled its fully assembled Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, now headed to our space coast.

This incredible telescope can capture images of space that are 100 times larger and 1,000 times faster than the Hubble Telescope. It’s scheduled to launch into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center this fall.

Just a fun note—this isn’t the same Nancy Grace you see on TV, but the inspiring mother of the Hubble Space Telescope!

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