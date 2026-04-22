Two teens arrested in Christmas Day shooting death of Deltona teen

DELTONA, Fla. — Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Brenden Watkins on Christmas Day in Deltona, as reported by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported that 19-year-old Brian Reardon and 15-year-old Kobe James Bedat, both from Riverview, were arrested by deputies in Hillsborough County following the issuance of warrants charging them with third-degree felony murder.

Detectives mention that the suspects were acquainted with Watkins via online gaming and had traveled from Tampa to Deltona for a planned exchange involving an AR-style rifle. Authorities later confirmed that the firearm had been stolen.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit reports that the situation intensified when Watkins reportedly tried to rob the suspects during the meeting. Authorities state that Bedat then shot Watkins.

Surveillance footage from the investigation shows an SUV arriving at the scene, then a verbal altercation. Shortly after, muzzle flashes appear before Watkins collapses, investigators reported.

During the incident, a second 17-year-old accompanying Watkins allegedly threw a rifle into a nearby yard. That teen was afterwards charged with violating probation, breaking curfew, and possessing a firearm.

Officials attributed the arrests to the joint efforts of Volusia County detectives, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Attorney’s Office.

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