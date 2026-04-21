Three arrested in fatal 2025 shooting of Orange County 18-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have apprehended three suspects linked to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place in Orange County late last year.

Investigators announced that Courtney Deran Blake Jr., 29, Cantrell Levon Johnson Jr., 19, and Kendrick Darnell Jackson Jr., 17, have each been charged with second-degree felony murder with a firearm.

Blake was detained by U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles, California, and is now confined in the Los Angeles County Jail. Authorities indicate he is waiting for extradition to Orange County. Johnson is being held in the Orange County Jail, and Jackson is in a juvenile detention center.

The charges originate from a shooting on November 25, 2025, in the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive. Deputies arrived around 8 p.m. in response to reports of gunfire and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he subsequently died.

The victim was later identified as Elias Eliavon, 18, according to investigators.

Authorities have not provided further details about the circumstances of the shooting, and the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Officials indicate that additional details will be shared as they are received.

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