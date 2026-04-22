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Free programs for all ages at Lake Helen Public Library this May

Most programs are open without registration

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Books - I Love My Librarian FILE - Books are displayed on shelves in an elementary school library in suburban Atlanta on Aug. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr., File) (Harkim Wright Sr./AP)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Lake Helen Public Library will offer a variety of free programs for children and adults throughout May, including wellness sessions, crafts, gardening workshops and hurricane preparation classes.

Library officials said programs scheduled this month include laughter yoga, hydroponic gardening, veteran services information, Mother’s Day card crafting and hurricane preparedness.

A free graduation green screen photo event is also planned for May 20, allowing students graduating from kindergarten through college to take themed photos in cap and gown using digital backgrounds. Participants are asked not to wear green because it blends into the background effect.

Recurring children’s activities include toddler story time, LEGO engineering sessions, paper collage projects and movement-based classes for young children.

Adults can also take part in seated exercise sessions, board games and craft workshops during the month.

Most programs are open without registration, though some activities require advance sign-up.

Library staff said all events are free and open to the public.

More information is available on the library website.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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