Rabies alert issued in Lake County after rabid cat found in Tavares

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Health officials issued a 60-day rabies alert in part of Lake County after a cat captured in Tavares tested positive for rabies.

Health officials said the cat was captured April 22 near Wood Avenue, and the alert covers an area bounded by El Red Drive to the north, Lake Dora Drive near Wooton Park to the south, Griffin Oaks Way to the east and Lake Shore Boulevard to the west.

Officials warned residents and visitors to avoid contact with wild or stray animals, including raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks and other wildlife that may carry rabies.

Health officials said anyone bitten or scratched by an animal should seek medical attention immediately and report the incident.

Residents are also being urged to make sure pets and livestock are up to date on rabies vaccinations and to keep animals secured or supervised outdoors.

Lake County Animal Shelter is hosting free rabies vaccination clinics for Tavares residents on April 24, April 25, April 27 and April 28. Officials said proof of residency is required.

Free vaccines will be available for household pets owned by city residents.

For more information, residents can contact the Florida Department of Health in Lake County.

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