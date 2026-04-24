Rabies alert issued in Lake County following confirmed case in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lake County issued a rabies alert after a cat captured in Tavares off Wood Ave. on April 22 tested positive for rabies.

DOH-Lake is tracking rabies cases among local wildlife. Everyone, including residents and visitors, should be aware that rabies is currently circulating among wildlife.

People and domestic animals should avoid contact with wild animals (e.g., raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes) that pose a higher risk of rabies exposure.

This rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Lake County:

· Northern boundary: El Red Drive

· Southern boundary: Lake Dora Drive (By Wooton Park)

· Eastern boundary: Griffin Oaks Way

· Western boundary: Lake Shore Blvd.

Take the following precautions to prevent rabies exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets supervised and leashed, and secure livestock. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary help and contact Animal Control at 352-343-2101.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Don’t handle, feed, or attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage, or other food sources. If bitten or scratched, seek medical attention and report to DOH-Lake at 352-707-6104.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead, contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Animal Control at 352-343-2101.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.

The Lake County Animal Shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448, Tavares, FL 32778, will host a free rabies vaccination clinic for City of Tavares residents on the following days:

Friday, April 24, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon

Monday, April 27, 2026, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28, 2026, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free rabies vaccines will be available for household pets owned by Tavares residents. Proof of residency is required. For more information on this event, please call 352-343-9688.

For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov/Rabies or contact DOH-Lake at 352-707-6104.

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