ZooTampa to host first manatee conservation celebration with family activities and rescue tours

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park will host its first Manatee Conservation Celebration on May 2, giving visitors a full day of family activities focused on protecting one of Florida’s most recognizable marine animals.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is included with general admission, zoo memberships and Zoo Fun Tickets.

Zoo officials said the event will combine entertainment and education, with live music, local vendors, giveaways, interactive presentations and activities for children, including a mock manatee release and community art station.

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Visitors will also be able to meet members of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership, a coalition of groups involved in rescuing and rehabilitating injured manatees.

The event includes behind-the-scenes tours of the zoo’s manatee rescue area and the David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, where rescued manatees receive treatment.

ZooTampa officials said the celebration also will debut Manatee Rescue Lager, a collaboration with Coppertail Brewing Co., with part of the proceeds supporting conservation work.

As boating activity increases heading into summer, organizers said part of the event’s focus will be on safe boating practices aimed at preventing manatee injuries.

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