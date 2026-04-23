DUI driver arrested after hitting guardrail and causing hit-and-runs on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives say that Eric Drewry was arrested for a DUI charge after hitting a guardrail, blowing a tire, and causing multiple hit-and-run crashes while driving on I-4.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office published a statement on its social media platforms about the incident, accompanied by a video of the arrest.

Law enforcement confirms that he was found under the influence and resisted arrest when he got stuck at a construction site near Shell Road in Debary.

Remain with Channel 9, and we shall provide ongoing updates regarding this case as additional details become available.

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