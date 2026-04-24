New FEMA funding sends $97 million to Florida recovery efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved nearly $97 million in new funding for disaster recovery projects across Florida, including debris removal, beach repairs and power restoration tied to recent hurricanes and severe storms.

Federal officials said the money will reimburse state and local governments for large recovery projects connected to storms including Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Among the largest Florida allocations:

More than $19 million for electric cooperatives restoring power systems

$17.3 million for debris removal in Sarasota County

Nearly $12.3 million for debris removal and emergency response in Tallahassee

$9.4 million for marina repairs, dune restoration and recreational infrastructure

$4.1 million for repairs in Clearwater

Federal officials said Florida has received more than $2 billion in recovery support since January.

FEMA said the funding covers at least 75% of eligible costs tied to approved public infrastructure recovery projects.

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