Allegiant begins nonstop service from Central Florida to this ‘overlooked’ region

SANFORD, Fla. — Allegiant announced Thursday that a new nonstop route from Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) is about to take flight.

Travelers looking for easy access to Columbia, South Carolina are in luck.

Allegiant said it will now offer direct service to Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) up to three times weekly.

“We look forward to connecting passengers in Sanford to Columbia, South Carolina ... this region has been overlooked by other carriers, and we are thrilled to open the door to new vacation options for travelers," Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer, said.

The airline said it is celebrating the new route by offering one-way fares starting at $38.

For flight schedules and rules on promotional fares, click HERE.

