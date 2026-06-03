Lawsuit: Man sues Orange County airboat attraction after alligator bites his face

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — A man is suing an Orange County airboat attraction after he said he was bitten in the face by an alligator during an animal encounter.

The lawsuit was filed May 20 in Orange County Circuit Court against DCML Enterprises, LLC, which does business as Airboat Rides @ Midway.

According to the complaint, Edil Kasenov was visiting the attraction on June 9, 2025, when he attended an “Alligator Encounter” at the business on East Colonial Drive in Christmas.

The lawsuit says Kasenov was bitten in the face by an alligator that had been handed to him by an employee.

Kasenov’s attorneys claim the alligator “constituted a dangerous and hazardous condition” and that the company failed to properly train or supervise employees, warn him about the danger, or take adequate steps to protect him.

The lawsuit also claims there were no warnings, signs or other devices to warn about the alligator’s nature, and that there were no measures used to restrain the animal or otherwise protect Kasenov.

Kasenov claims he suffered serious injuries, including pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, medical expenses and other damages.

The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $50,000 and demands a jury trial.

A representative for Airboat Rides @ Midway told Channel 9 by phone that the accusation is false. Channel 9 has also requested a written statement from the company.

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