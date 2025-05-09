Diocese of Orlando celebrates selection of first American Pope, Leo XIV

ORLANDO, Fla. — Catholics across Central Florida are rejoicing after the conclave selected Chicago-born, Cardinal Robert Prevost as the 267th pontiff.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV spent much of his life working as a missionary in Peru and is a polyglot, meaning he speaks multiple languages.

Inside St. James’ Cathedral in Orlando, there was a rush of excitement as white smoke signaled the selection of Pope Leo XIV after just three conclave votes.

“I get a call from one of our staff members. Other staff members were running to the sacristy saying ‘white smoke, white smoke!’” said Father Phillip Mills.

Mills said his plans for mass quickly pivoted as he searched for a new mass prayer once Pope Leo was named.

Parishioners told Channel 9 they were thrilled to see an American selected as the leader of the church.

“I’m so happy it’s an American Pope,” said Maria G., a parishioner at St. James’ Cathedral.

She told Channel 9 that she hopes Pope Leo XIV will build on the work of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis had very good poise. Hopefully, he will bring some of that,” said Maria.

Bishop John Noonan of the Diocese of Orlando said Pope Leo came to power under former Pope Francis, who selected him to become a bishop and then a cardinal.

Noonan said he hasn’t met the new Pope, but he already feels a kinship with the church’s new leader.

“The fact that we have a bishop cardinal from the United States, Chicago, being named Pope is a great privilege for all of us,” said Noonan.

Noonan said the selection of the name “Leo” itself signals the new Pope’s commitment to social justice.

“I would expect him to be a Pope for the people and the world, for those who are underprivileged,” said Noonan.

St. James’ parishioner Irene Sandler said that beyond the important role Pope Leo XIV will play for Catholics, he will drive global conversations on the world stage.

“I think it’s a really happy day for even our non catholic brothers and sisters, the pope is an important world figure,” said Sandler, Chicago-born.

