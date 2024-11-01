Tropics Update: Caribbean system likely to develop

ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropics remain active in the final month of the season, and a Caribbean system is likely to develop in the coming days.

Computer models now agree that a tropical complex will be organized in the western Caribbean this weekend or early next week.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving this area a 70% chance of development, and a tropical depression will likely form.

Models also indicate the system will likely lift northward into the northwestern Caribbean and eventually the southern Gulf of Mexico.

It remains too early to know the intensity of any system or any possible impacts on Florida or the United States.

Interests in the Caribbean should monitor this complex closely over the next few days.

Elsewhere, an area in the North Atlantic has a 40% chance of development.

This could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next several days.

This system could potentially impact the Azores next week.

A third area near Puerto Rico has a very low chance of development and will likely merge with the Caribbean system.

