Loaded gun found at Eustis school, administrators say

EUSTIS, Fla. — Lake County’s school district confirms that a loaded gun was found at Eustis High School Wednesday.

According to school officials, two students reported that their classmate had a weapon.

Administrators say when they asked the student about the gun, he admitted that he had it.

An officer retrieved the weapon and found that it was loaded.

No one was threatened or injured.

The Eustis Police Department is investigating the incident.

