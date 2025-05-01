State Senate postpones vote to repeal Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Senate has postponed a vote on repealing Florida’s “Free Kill Law” after a last-minute amendment was rejected.

If approved, it will repeal a law preventing some people from filing wrongful death lawsuits in certain cases of medical negligence.

Advocates are worried about the bill’s future.

One Florida family has been fighting for the repeal of the law since their mother died almost two years ago.

However, they’re worried they won’t see any change as the vote on this bill remains unclear and has been temporarily postponed.

See more in the video above.

