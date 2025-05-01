DeSantis to hold news conference with ICE, immigration officials

MIRAMAR, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold a news conference on Thursday with immigration officials in South Florida.

The governor will speak around 10 a.m. from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Miramar.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Madison Sheahan, State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise will join the governor at the event.

The details about what will be discussed at the event were not released.

Channel 9 will monitor DeSantis’ news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

