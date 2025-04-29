Marion County boy, 14, pleads guilty to murder

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County boy who was just 12 when he was arrested for murder and robbery has pleaded guilty.

The now-14 Christopher Atkins’ plea happened shortly after he was found competent to stand trial.

Atkins was one of three boys who prosecutors say killed Layla Silvernail in 2023. Her body was found on a Thursday.

The following day, Friday, detectives discovered the body of a teenage boy.

On Saturday, they found Silvernail’s car with the body of a different girl in a local pond.

Prosecutors say Atkins, then-17-year-old Robert Robinson and 16-year-old Tahj Brewton killed the three, who had been their friends.

They say the shootings happened in Silvernail’s car following a robbery spree.

Atkins agreed to testify against the other two teenagers as part of his plea. He faces 40 years to life in prison but will be eligible for parole after 25 years due to his young age.

A sentencing date has not been set. Trials for the other teens are currently scheduled for July.

