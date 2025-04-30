Special report on golf cart crashes airing at 5:45PM Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla — Golf carts are growing in popularity all over Central Florida, from Winter Garden and Celebration to Baldwin Park and, of course, the Villages.

This is as we are seeing accidents where people are seriously injured or killed.

Over the past several weeks, 9 Investigates has heard from survivors of these accidents and families impacted after their loved one was seriously injured or killed.

“I remember going down the road. But I don’t remember falling out anything after that. I don’t remember the life flight,” said Carol Harris. She was in a coma for two weeks after being ejected from a golf cart.

“The people that were pulling the gurney said we can’t wait here for a doctor, we can’t stop, we have to go to the operating room,” said Becky Thompson. Her husband was in a coma for two months after being involved in a crash.

Watch tonight at 5:45 p.m. as 9 Investigates hears from those directly impacted about what safety regulations need to change to save lives.

Do you have a story for WFTV’s 9 Investigators?

Click the banner below to submit a tip.

©2025 Cox Media Group