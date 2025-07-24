New clues lead to person of interest in Orlando couple’s 2015 murders

ORLANDO, Fla — For 10 years, a family in Orlando has been searching for answers to a couple’s murder. Police have never given any motive or suspects.

Now, for the first time since the 2015 killings, 9 Investigates has learned there is a person of interest in this case.

Peterson “Pete” Delhomme was working the overnight shift on July 17, 2025. He then went home, where his girlfriend, Renee Collins, was waiting with their 2-year-old son.

But police think Delhomme came home in the middle of violence already taking place. Soon after, the couple was dead.

“Why would someone do that to them? They didn’t live a life that would have warranted that type of death in front of their child. Taken from us, taken from them. Why would someone do that?” said Colins’ sister, Angel Bethea.

Collins talked to her family every night. The night before she was killed was no different.

“I didn’t know that would be the last conversation,” Bethea said.

The case has never been solved, but Orlando police showed the case files to 9 Investigates, allowing a look into what they know so far.

Former detective Mike Moreschi said neighbors heard gunshots that day, and one man said he saw Delhomme trying to get out of the home but was pulled back in.

Detective say the couple struggled to save their lives and the life of their son.

Their son was untouched but was found walking around is his own parents’ blood. Moreschi said he has no doubt the toddler saw what happened, making the crime even more “horrific.”

“I’ve been in homicide for 10 years. This is easily one of the most violent scenes that I’ve ever been to," he said.

Collins worked as a service manager at a local Wells Fargo bank, while Delhomme worked two security jobs, authorities said. Both were from West Palm Beach and had only been living in Orlando for a short time.

There was nothing in their lives that would suggest they were in danger.

Her mother died a few years ago. The family says she never got over her daughter’s death.

As for their child, he is being raised by Collins’ father and sister.

The family has expressed their frustration at the lack of progress in the case.

Detective Annmarie Esan was not the investigator back then, but is now in charge of trying to solve the cold case.

She told 9 Investigates how the front door was locked, saying, "So they know that this person didn’t come in, go out the front, but they didn’t really know where he could have gone."

"It’s clear from inside there is quite a struggle. It’s clear that our victims fought, and they fought to try and stay safe," she said.

The crime scene photographs show the apartment was full of blood.

Delhomme was found dead on the floor, while Collins’ body was in the bedroom. Esan said there were drag marks and one set of footprints.

Detectives found this was not a robbery and there was no sign of forced entry. In fact, investigators believe the person could have left through the sliding glass door.

“I’m so hard pressed to say it was one person, one deranged individual who either had a bone to pick, a score to settle or to quiet somebody,” Esan said.

The case is even harder to solve because the couple was quiet, and there was no indication they were in trouble. The original detective called them “no risk victims.”

“We’re dealing with a seriously depraved individual,” Moreshi said. “This is an individual that we all as a community need to have off the street.”

However, Esan said, "I think this was a score to settle. I can’t give a whole lot of detail, again, because it’s still an ongoing investigation. But we have good reason to think that either Renee or Pete, whatever information they knew could potentially change somebody’s life."

But here is new evidence in the form of recently discovered fingerprints in this case. Those prints are being reevaluated.

And there is other evidence, including a Nike shoe print, that is being reevaluated. Smudges and handprints on the interior of the door are also being reexamined, These could be the key to solving the crime.

Detectives found a bloody knife under the couple’s balcony, but believe it was not the only weapon used.

They sent hundreds of items from the apartment to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement forensics lab to look for DNA. They even had the Orange County dive team search a dirty retention pond behind the complex, but it wasn’t enough to solve the case.

“I never saw them before because I wasn’t at the original scene. But when I was going through, yesterday actually, we were going through different photographs again because there are shoe prints that I need evaluated, so I was trying to figure it out and that’s how I see this fingerprint,” Esan said,

But the blood smudges and fingerprints Esan found has now led to a person of interest. It was someone who was on their radar before.

The DNA from both of those finds could finally help close the case and bring closure to the victims’ families.

The question of how did this case went unsolved and why were things were missed is hard to know. The detective retired years ago and was respected in this field.

Central Florida had more than 200 homicides in 2015. Orlando had 32. The clearance rate was 64% at the time

Sometimes detectives say it just takes a new set of eyes and new technology to find new leads.

