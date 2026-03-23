Osceola County deputy under investigation after use-of-force incident

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For the third time, concerns are being raised about Deputy Hunter Perkins and his conduct at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

This latest case is now under review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and could soon be examined by the State Attorney to determine whether the incident was not just a policy violation—but potentially criminal.

What Happened

Earlier this month, deputies arrested Michael Deregla following a pursuit.

According to the arrest report:

Deputies attempted to stop Deregla, but he fled

The pursuit caused disruptions across Osceola County roads

The Florida Turnpike was temporarily shut down

Deputies say Deregla resisted arrest, and force was used to take him into custody.

The Investigation

However, the focus of the investigation is what allegedly happened after Deregla was handcuffed.

Multiple sources claim Deputy Perkins struck the suspect while he was already restrained.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released specific details about the allegation. In a statement, officials said:

“Hunter has been placed on administrative leave, as we have asked the FDLE to review the use of force that took place involving him.”

Prior Incidents

This is not the first time Perkins has faced scrutiny.

2025 Crash Incident: In January 2025, Perkins—while off duty—crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle near Kissimmee. Documents show he admitted to drinking prior to the crash but said he did not remember the incident. He passed field sobriety tests and was charged with DUI, though the charge was later dropped. A subsequent investigation found the DUI case appeared to have been mishandled by the state, and no internal review was conducted by the department under suspended sheriff Marcos lopez.

In January 2025, Perkins—while off duty—crashed into a state trooper’s vehicle near Kissimmee. Documents show he admitted to drinking prior to the crash but said he did not remember the incident. He passed field sobriety tests and was charged with DUI, though the charge was later dropped. A subsequent investigation found the DUI case appeared to have been mishandled by the state, and no internal review was conducted by the department under suspended sheriff Marcos lopez. Earlier Misconduct Case: Years earlier, Perkins was suspended after pulling over a woman, issuing her a notice to appear, and later contacting her to exchange explicit photos. The woman reported the incident, leading to an internal investigation and a 16-hour suspension.

What’s Next

With the FDLE now reviewing the latest use-of-force allegation, the case could be forwarded to prosecutors for further evaluation.

Officials have not said when the review will be completed.

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