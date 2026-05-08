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Severe weather causes shelter-in-place for ‘Welcome to Rockville’ festival

An emergency alert displayed across the festival grounds instructed guests to “calmly proceed to the nearest exit”

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Welcome to Rockville festival The Welcome to Rockville festival is officially underway at the Daytona International Speedway. (WFTV/Welcome to Rockville festival)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Organizers at Welcome to Rockville Festiville temporarily paused the show Friday as severe weather approached the venue, directing attendees to evacuate and seek shelter.

An emergency alert displayed across the festival grounds instructed guests to “calmly proceed to the nearest exit” as storms moved into the area.

Campers were told to return to the campgrounds and shelter inside their vehicles. Attendees who parked onsite were instructed to either remain in their vehicles or seek shelter in the grandstands near the Turn 1 entrance.

“All others, please exit and seek shelter in the grandstands,” the alert said.

Festival officials also urged attendees to monitor official social media channels for updates on weather conditions and possible reopening information.

No injuries were immediately reported. It was not immediately clear when performances would resume.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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