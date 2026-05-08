Gas prices surge in Central Florida, driving up costs for lawn care

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices are climbing again across Central Florida, and consumers are starting to feel the impact far beyond the gas pump.

The increase comes as global oil markets react to the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz. The critical shipping passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman that plays a major role in international oil trade.

Now, rising fuel costs are affecting everyone from Uber and Instacart drivers to lawn care professionals and experts say homeowners could soon end up paying more too.

Reza Mapili, owner of F1 Orlando Lawn Care, spends his days cutting grass across neighborhoods like Waterford Lakes. While the Florida heat is something he’s used to, the rising cost of fuel has become a growing concern.

According to AAA, average gas prices in Central Florida are above $4.50 a gallon, with little indication they’ll fall anytime soon.

For small business owners like Mapili, that means making difficult adjustments, “I can’t just go with the $25, $35 cuts anymore,” he said. “That machine right there is taking at least a gallon an hour.”

Mapili says he’s been using some of his larger equipment less often in an effort to save money on fuel, “Time is money, but money is money too,” he said. “You don’t want to spend your fuel money if you absolutely don’t need to.”

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, says homeowners in Orlando should expect to pay at least 10% more for lawn care services this summer compared to last year.

Caballero says fuel is one of the biggest expenses lawn crews face, second only to labor. “When gas prices go up, these vendors can only absorb those costs for so long,” Caballero said. “If the summer hits and gas prices haven’t come down, homeowners are going to feel that in their pockets.”

According to Caballero, many lawn crews in Orlando drive between 60 and more than 100 miles a day.

At the same time, other business costs are climbing too. Fertilizer and landscaping materials have increased roughly 8% to 12%, especially products used for weed control. The industry is also continuing to deal with labor shortages.

Caballero says homeowners may want to consider locking in service prices now before rates climb even higher later this season. His advice to homeowners, “I would try to lock in prices for the remainder of the year,” he said.

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