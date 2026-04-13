Annual Crab & Seafood Festival returns to Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach will bring back one of its larger spring community events later this month as the annual Crab & Seafood Festival returns to the city’s historic Midtown area.

The festival is scheduled for April 25 along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, where organizers say more than 15 food vendors will line the street with crab dishes, seafood favorites and other festival food throughout the day.

City officials say the event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is designed as a full-day community gathering with food, live entertainment, local vendors and activities for families.

A children’s area will open from noon to 5 p.m. at Daisy Stocking Park, featuring face painting, inflatable attractions and outdoor games.

The festival will also include an evening concert beginning at 7 p.m. at the park, with The Groov scheduled to perform.

Organizers say the event has become a growing annual tradition that highlights local businesses, neighborhood culture and community gathering in one of Daytona Beach’s central corridors.

Drivers should expect road closures along Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Charles Street during the event.

Parking will be available at Daisy Stocking Park, Joe Harris Park and nearby street parking areas.

City officials say the festival will take place rain or shine.

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