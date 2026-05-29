Affordable homeownership program now accepting applications in Lake and Sumter

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Applications are now open through May 31 for Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter’s homeownership program. The program will offer 12 new homes located throughout Lake and Sumter Counties.

The organization targets individuals in Lake and Sumter counties who demonstrate need, meet program guidelines, and can sustain a monthly mortgage payment. The homeownership program provides families with access, opportunity, and guidance to attain an affordable home through partnerships with donors and volunteers.

Applicants must meet several criteria to be eligible for the program. They need a target credit score of around 640, must live or work in Lake or Sumter County, demonstrate a need for the program, have verifiable income, and fall within HUD-defined income limits.

Prospective homeowners must be willing to partner with Habitat for up to 12 months. This partnership includes completing 200 hours of “sweat equity” to show investment in their new home. Sweat equity can be earned through activities such as volunteering on a Habitat worksite or in ReStores. It can also be earned by attending educational courses such as First-Time Homebuyer, Financial Literacy, and Credit Counseling.

To learn more about the homeownership program and how to apply, interested individuals can visit www.habitatls.org/apply. For application questions, the office can be reached at 352-483-0434.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group