Trauma Survivor Celebration honors heroes and survivors at HCA Florida Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. — HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital hosted its annual Trauma Survivor Celebration on Thursday, May 28, 2026, honoring patients who have survived life-threatening injuries. The event, held during National Trauma Awareness Month in May, also recognized first responders and care team members dedicated to treating patients with traumatic injuries.

As Seminole County’s only Level II trauma center, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital provides a higher level of care than a standard hospital emergency room. Trauma centers utilize specialized personnel, equipment, and protocols to provide rapid, expert care, particularly during the critical “golden hour,” the 60 minutes after an injury. Receiving such specialized care can significantly reduce the likelihood of mortality from life-threatening trauma injuries compared to non-trauma hospitals.

Trauma team members and EMS providers were presented with Hero Pins during the celebration, in recognition of their lifesaving work. Then, after the emotional reunion with their caregiver, each survivor placed a butterfly sculpture in the Trauma Survivor Garden in front of the hospital.

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