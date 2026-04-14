Missing Orange County teen found in sex offender’s closet

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl missing from Orange County has been located safely after deputies found her hiding in a dwelling in Dundee, as reported by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation started on Monday, April 13, 2026, when Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives informed Polk County authorities that a runaway teen was thought to be staying with a man in the Dundee area.

Deputies went to the home of 30-year-old Alexis Diaz-Toledo, a registered sex offender, on Shepard Avenue in search of the missing juvenile. Authorities report that Diaz-Toledo initially denied knowing the girl’s whereabouts and refused to allow a search of the residence.

During the investigation, deputies also found that Diaz-Toledo did not fulfill sex offender registration obligations by neglecting to report two vehicles linked to his residence.

After further inquiry, detectives searched the home and located the missing teen hiding inside a bedroom closet. The girl was safely recovered and returned to her family.

Diaz-Toledo was detained and taken to the sheriff’s processing center. He is charged with several offenses: two counts of failure to adhere to sex offender registration rules, interfering with a minor’s custody, hiding a minor without informing a parent, and giving false information to law enforcement during a missing person case.

Officials noted that Diaz-Toledo has been a registered sex offender since a 2014 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 15.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing.

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