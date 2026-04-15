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Sanford self-defense event equips women with safety techniques

The organization plans to continue adding chapter events in more cities

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Balcazar speaking at event
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — A recent self-defense event in Sanford brought together women interested in learning practical safety techniques and situational awareness strategies.

The event was held at Decision Tactical, where the United States Concealed Carry Association hosted a training session led by self-defense instructor Beth Alcazar.

Organizers said the session focused on personal safety habits, awareness in everyday settings and steps women can take to respond during threatening situations.

The event included a hands-on demonstration and discussion covering topics such as recognizing risk, reacting under stress and understanding options for self-protection.

Alcazar also answered questions from attendees about preparedness, responsible firearm ownership and personal safety planning.

Alcazar speaking at event

The Sanford event was part of a broader effort by the organization to expand in-person chapter events in cities across the country, giving members and community participants more opportunities for live instruction and discussion.

Organizers said similar events are designed to create local spaces where people can learn practical safety skills in a group setting.

The national organization says it plans to continue adding chapter events in more cities over the coming months.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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