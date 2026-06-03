Arrest made in 2025 murder of Lake County woman found on side of the road

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested over the 2025 murder of 44-year-old Monica Islam, whose body was found on May 2, 2025, near Wolf Branch Drive and Scenic Hills Drive in Mount Dora.

Investigators state Islam reported domestic violence in December 2024 involving her husband, Rashedul Islam, and brother-in-law, Shahidul Islam. Rashedul allegedly assaulted Monica, stole jewelry and property documents amid a family dispute. During the incident, Shahidul reportedly pointed a gun at her and warned her not to call 911.

Detectives discovered Shahidul, previously deported and wanted on a federal immigration warrant after illegal re-entry, was linked to a Sanford residence via license plate reader. After fleeing to New York in a rental car, U.S. Marshals assisted in his arrest on May 6, 2025.

Investigators say evidence linked Shahidul to Monica on the morning of her death. Surveillance showed Monica walking to Shahidul’s vehicle after he called her shortly after 5:30 a.m. License plate data also tracked his vehicle near her body.

Authorities noted additional evidence like internet searches post-incident and blood from Shahidul’s vehicle matching Monica’s DNA.

On May 31, 2026, Shahidul Islam was extradited from federal custody back to Lake County to face a First Degree Murder charge. The murder warrant had originally been obtained by detectives in May 2025.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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