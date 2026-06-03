Pulse Nightclub artifacts seen for first time since shooting 10 years ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — For the first time in a decade, artifacts preserved from the Pulse Nightclub after the horrific 2016 deadly mass shooting were seen publicly, while awaiting the construction of a permanent memorial.

The artifacts, including chandeliers, disco balls, the door, cash register, street number and bar from the club have been carefully kept in an Orlando warehouse.

Many of the artifacts are personal letters from world leaders and tokens from the community as it gathered to honor and support the families of the victims and the survivors.

Staff members said they collected items that told the story of what happened at the club that night. Not every artifact will be included in the permanent memorial. They said the ones selected will help visitors and victims’ families understand what it was like to be inside the club before the shooting.

The remaining artifacts will likely find a home at the history center.

You can see a photo gallery of some of the artifacts here:

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