Major rollover crash shuts down part of I-75 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A major crash has shut down part of Interstate-75 Wednesday morning.

A semitruck has rolled over on I-75 and is blocking all northbound lanes.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near mile marker 335, near the Marion County and Sumter County lines.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers listed the incident as a crash with injuries, but it’s unclear how many people were hurt and how many vehicles were involved.

The southbound lanes of I-75 are still moving in the area, but all northbound traffic is at a standstill.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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