Man arrested after deadly golf cart crash near The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A man from The Villages was arrested Sunday after Florida state troopers say he killed someone with a golf cart.

Florida Highway Patrol says Richard Allen Keil, 58, was driving a golf cart with a passenger heading northbound on San Martino Drive during Sunday’s overnight hours.

Shortly before 1 a.m., he reportedly swerved to avoid a parked vehicle at the intersection of Santa Clara Circle. Troopers say that’s when the passenger, a 60-year-old woman from Norridge, Illinois, fell out and suffered serious injuries. She later died at the hospital.

The woman’s name was not released.

Troopers say Keil was found to be impaired. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

He remains in the Sumter County jail. No bail has been set yet.

