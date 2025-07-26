Heat index issued for Central Florida today, soaring to 105°F, with hotter days ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — A heat index has been issued for all of central Florida for your day today, starting at 11:00 a.m. and lasting until 7:00 p.m.

This will only be the beginning of the heat, as high temperatures today will reach 94 to 96°, and we will be pushing the upper 90s by the start of the work week.

7-26-25 AM WEATHER

A heat index today could reach 105°F by the middle of the afternoon, but on Monday, we might see a heat index approaching 110°F during the afternoon.

This is caused by a very strong heat dome over the southeast, bringing increasingly warmer temperatures across the entire state.

7-26-25 AM WEATHER

The high pressure causing the heat dome will also limit rain chances for the next few days. We should see improved rain chances, likely by Wednesday or Thursday, with only isolated thunderstorms occurring between now and then.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group