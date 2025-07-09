Former campaign manager of Marcos Lopez claims co-defendant forged his signature

ORLANDO, Fla — 9 Investigates uncovered a whole new layer into the investigation that led to the arrest of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Three sources tell us investigators are interviewing the employees of businesses run by Ying Zhang, a co-defendant in the illegal gambling operation case.

Many of the businesses also have Julius Melendez’s name on it. Melendez is the former campaign manager for Marcos Lopez and a former Osceola County School Board member.

9 Investigates found Melendez’s name is clearly listed on the window outside of Zhang’s company, Kylin Realty, on Colonial Drive.

Zhang is currently wanted by authorities, and former employees say, they believe she is in China.

Melendez claims Zhang forged his signature on business records and made him the “fall guy” for liability of these companies and its real estate dealings.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the agency is investigating after Melendez filed a report.

Melendez claims “Someone with Ying Zhang’s knowledge has been using his identity and signatures without his permission,” the report says.

He writes the Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent Kylin Property Management formal complaints.

He was informed that he had already responded to the complaints and signed for it.

But Melendez says he did not sign those documents.

“Who knows how many other documents or records that were done behind my back and without my knowledge,” Melendez told 9 Investigates over the phone.

The police report says the alleged “identity theft” happened June 2nd, three days before suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez was placed in handcuffs and the Attorney General announced racketeering charges against Ying Zhang.

Then on June 5, Melendez alleges Zhang or “someone with her knowledge” signed two other documents with his signature.

Melendez writes in the police report, “This is very alarming since this is a formal complaint by the State of Florida and I am unaware of how many other documents were signed on behalf without my knowledge.”

Investigators say Zhang helped to run an unauthorized casino, the Eclipse Social Club in Kissimmee, that allegedly generated more than $20 million in illegal proceeds.

Melendez says he had no idea Ying Zhang, his former employer, was involved in the alleged illegal gambling operation.

He said he never saw her with any gambling machines.

He says Zhang’s businesses he worked for were legitimate.

State business records show Melendez was tied to several of Ying Zhang’s LLCs.

Records show Zhang signed off last August on making Melendez the manager of Kylin Property Management and removed herself. It also shows Zhang signed off on making Melendez a manager of Kylin Realty last March. She also added him as an officer for an LLC for a real estate school in 2017.

Melendez told us he feels like Zhang made him the “fall guy” or “scapegoat” in terms of liability of the companies and its real estate deals. He says by her adding him and removing herself from state business records, it left him “a mess” with tenants.

Melendez has not been charged or accused in the alleged illegal gambling operation.

Do you have a story for WFTV’s 9 Investigators?

Click the banner below to submit a tip.

©2025 Cox Media Group