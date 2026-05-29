What to do if you find debris from Blue Origin rocket explosion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Officials are warning people not to touch or move any debris that may be connected to Thursday night’s Blue Origin rocket explosion at Cape Canaveral.

Volusia County and Brevard County officials shared public safety guidance Friday after Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket experienced an anomaly during a hotfire test at Space Launch Complex 36.

Officials said anyone who finds suspected Blue Origin debris should not touch, move or try to recover it.

Suspected debris should be reported to Blue Origin’s Wreckage Management Hotline at 321-222-4355 or by email at missionrecovery@blueorigin.com.

Brevard County officials said people should not call 911 unless the debris poses an immediate threat to public safety.

Volusia County officials said if debris creates an immediate safety threat, people should call 911 and also notify the Blue Origin hotline.

Officials said the guidance is meant to protect the public and allow trained personnel to properly assess and recover any debris.

Brevard County Emergency Management said there is no threat to the general public as a result of the explosion.

County officials said their role is focused on public safety and making sure people know what to do if they come across possible debris.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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