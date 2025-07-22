Orlando Police Union pushes for new pay raises, citing city surplus

ORLANDO, Fla — Orlando Police officers are back at the bargaining table—just a year after receiving major pay raises. But this time, their union is bringing financial data to back up its request.

Union Seeks 3-Year Raise Plan

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is asking the City of Orlando for a new three-year pay plan that includes:

7% raise in year one

6% in year two

5% in year three

Union leaders say these increases are needed not only to stay competitive with other agencies but also to retain experienced officers—many of whom are being lured away by departments offering better long-term pay.

“One of the issues the department struggles with—and talks about regularly—is the retention of senior police officers,” said Shawn Dunlap with FOP. “There’s quite a disparity when you compare longevity pay with the Sheriff’s Office.”

Audit Shows City Surplus

To support their case, the union hired an independent auditor to examine the city’s finances. The audit found that the City of Orlando has a budget surplus of more than $47.5 million.

“The city budgets conservatively,” said auditor John Herbst. “But that also suggests there’s room to look at salary and benefit adjustments. The numbers aren’t as tight as they may appear.”

Herbst concluded that the city could afford a 4 to 5% pay increase for officers without raising taxes.

Max Pay Lags Behind Other Cities

While starting salaries for Orlando Police are considered competitive, the audit found that maximum pay for longtime officers lags behind.

For example, officers in Tampa can earn up to $133,000 annually, compared to just under $109,000 in Orlando.

City Response Pending

The City of Orlando has not responded to the audit or the union’s latest proposal. Officials typically do not comment during active negotiations.

The next scheduled bargaining session is set for August 1.

