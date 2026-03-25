New drought restrictions limit how water is served at some restaurants

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re headed to a restaurant in parts of Central Florida, water may not come to your table automatically.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District board voted Tuesday to implement new water use restrictions for several Central Florida communities.

The board approved measures to mitigate the effects of ongoing drought conditions in the region.

The regulations affect residents and businesses in Sumter County, Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County. Portions of Lake County are also included in the mandate.

The board’s decision changes how local businesses operate, specifically regarding water service.

Restaurants in the affected areas are no longer allowed to automatically serve water to patrons.

Under the new rule, servers may only provide water if a customer specifically requests it.

In addition to dining restrictions, the district is limiting residential outdoor water use.

Residents are prohibited from washing their vehicles at home unless it is their designated lawn-watering day.

Public and private decorative displays are also affected by the vote.

The district has limited the operation of aesthetic fountains to a maximum of 4 hours per day.

These restrictions follow a period of limited rainfall that has impacted water levels across Central Florida.

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