Daytona Beach audit results may be tied to criminal investigation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ﻿Emails obtained by 9 Investigates show results from a recent Daytona Beach audit could be tied to a criminal investigation. The audit is in direct response to our investigation into the city’s finances.

Channel 9 Volusia County reporter Demie Johnson has been digging into Daytona Beach records since November of last year. In the emails she obtained, city staff asked the auditor for documentation and information about the people he spoke with to support his most recent findings.

We were the first to show you those results from his investigation into the fire department finances three weeks ago today.

In the email, the auditor explains that all his documentation related to city credit cards and receipts came directly from the city and that he has no problem releasing it, but then he says.

“For the record, I am aware that there may be ongoing criminal matters under review by appropriate state officials that could involve investigative considerations. At this time, I am not in a position to provide additional details and cannot determine whether such matters will ultimately be material. Since I am not an attorney, I will not be able to determine the impact of the release of this information.”

The auditor ends the email by saying that disclosing whistleblower-related information could deter people from coming to him in the future, thereby compromising his investigation.

We are working to learn exactly what is under criminal investigation by the state and who at the state level is investigating.

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