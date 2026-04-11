Leesburg police search for driver in fatal pedestrian crash

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened early Friday morning near the intersection of US Highway 27 and English Road.

Early investigation indicated that an unidentified gray Hyundai was seen traveling northbound on US 27 struck a pedestrian and left the scene prior to officers arriving.

The pedestrian was a 40-year-old woman; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hyundai is believed to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call LPD or Crimeline.

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