Fatal crash under investigation in Casselberry, according to troopers

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred at the intersection of Lake and Mary Drive in Casselberry on Friday, April 10, 2026

At approximately 5:31 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Lake Drive when its driver failed to negotiate a curve as it approached Mary Drive.

The vehicle ran off the roadway onto the median and struck a tree causeing the vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

The driver was transported to AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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