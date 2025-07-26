Sheriff’s office revokes permit for Line Dance Competition, deems event illegal

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office revoked the permit for the Boots on the Ground Line Dance Competition at the Flagler County Fairgrounds on July 26, making the event unsanctioned and illegal.

The event, which was initially allowed to proceed, was canceled because of an improper permit application and safety concerns. In response, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has put up signs at important spots to notify attendees and vendors about the cancellation.

Sheriff Rick Staly called on the community to stay alert and report any suspicious actions, stressing that illegal activities will not be tolerated.

Although the event’s organizer is exploring other venues, including in Bunnell, no permits have been issued there. This has raised concerns about unapproved gatherings.

The Sheriff’s Office has stepped up patrols across the county to protect residents and visitors. They also warned that unauthorized gatherings may lead to arrests.

