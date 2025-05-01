SpaceX set for Thursday night rocket launch from Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is counting down to another launch along Florida’s Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off Thursday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission will send 28 new Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The satellites will help expand the company’s global internet network.

It will be the 18th flight for the rocket’s first stage booster.

After the launch, SpaceX plans to land the booster on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Liftoff is set for 9:51 p.m.

