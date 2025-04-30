90-year-old attacked by intruder at Orange County assisted living facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 90-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked in apartment at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips. Investigators say someone broke into her apartment tried to suffocate her, but she was able to fight him off.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says it happened between 7-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives are now trying to identify the intruder. They are asking other residents for ant doorbell camera video that might help track down whoever who did this.

A friend of the victim came froward to describe the incident. May McCourt said the introducer knocked on her friend’s door then forced his way in. She said he grabbed and ripped off her clothes and tried to suffocate her.

The woman was able to break away and get into a bathroom, where she called for help.

“She fought and fought and got away from him,” McCourt said.

McCourt said her friend hid in the bathroom until help arrived about 20 minutes later.

McCourt said she’s terrified that someone was able to get into the assisted living facility and into someone’s apartment.

“It’s scary because we thought we were safe here. I’m the young kid on the block. She’s 90 years old. It just frightens the living daylights. How did he get in and into someone’s apartment,” she said.

McCourt says despite being shaken up and bruised, her friend is in good spirits, saying, “She’s fine. And she said to me, ‘I’ll see you at 4 o’clock at happy hour.’”

HarborChase of Dr. Phillips released the following statement about the incident:

“On April 29 at approximately 7:30pm, 911 was called by HarborChase of Dr Phillips’ senior living community regarding an alleged trespasser and incident with a resident within one of the Independent Living apartments. The resident is unharmed, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department is fully investigating the incident.

“To protect the privacy of the residents, our associates, and to respect the integrity of the ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, we are currently unable to comment on or provide additional details. We expect our quick and concise actions and transparent reporting to help bring the investigation to a satisfactory resolution.

“HarborChase of Dr Phillips is managed and operated by Harbor Retirement Associates (HRA). It is HRA’s mission to serve and care for seniors and their families with dignity, respect, and compassion. Providing a safe home and working environment for our residents and associates while providing peace of mind for their loved ones remains paramount to HRA and our family of HarborChase communities.

“Harbor Retirement Associates will release an additional statement following formal investigation results and in full cooperation with law enforcement officials.”

