Ocala bank robbed twice in less than a week; latest robbery ends in officer-involved shooting

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala bank has been robbed for the second time in less than a week.

The latest robbery happening Thursday afternoon ending in an officer involved shooting after the three suspects crashed their getaway car in a retention pond.

This all happened around lunchtime when employees at a nearby restaurant said they were busy. Many of them saw the commotion and rushed out to see what was happening.

A pickup truck rolled on its side near Southeast Maricamp Road is the site where alleged bank robbers crashed after leading Ocala police on a chase reaching 90 miles per hour.

“It’s surprising, I have no words, I mean, I’m right next to what happened,” said Beatriz Mijares.

Ocala police say two suspects, a man and a woman, were stuck inside after the crash. But the third stepped out with a gun, leading to two officers shooting that suspect. Our cameras captured investigators recovering this firearm from the scene.

“He was armed with a handgun. He was told several times by officers to stay where he was and drop his firearm, instead he raised his firearm, and he was shot,” said Deputy Chief Louis Biondi.

Mijares shared a video she recorded at the restaurant. She expressed feeling uneasy about the recent crime.

“I just moved to Ocala, and this is dangerous,” said Mijares.

This past Saturday, the same bank, TD Bank, was robbed when investigators say a former Marion County deputy used a note to carry out the robbery. The only difference this time, police say the suspect brandished a gun. Witnesses describe it as shocking.

“This is unbelievable,” said Mijares.

The suspect’s names haven’t been released yet. They were all taken to the hospital. The suspect, who was shot, was shot in the wrist and expected to be okay.

They’re facing several charges, including kidnapping, because police say the man who went into the bank used a teller as a shield and brought her out of the bank. She wasn’t hurt.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group