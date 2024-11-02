Teen accused of shooting into Halloween crowds in Orlando waives first appearance in court

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 17-year-old accused of shooting into crowds of people celebrating Halloween in downtown Orlando did not appear in front of a judge on Saturday.

Instead, Jaylen Dwayne Edgar’s mother was at the court hearing on her son’s behalf.

She was in tears as she spoke to a judge.

Edgar is accused of shooting eight people and killing two in the heart of downtown Orlando as thousands gathered to celebrate the holiday.

Edgar waived his first appearance in court and the judge ordered that he remains behind bars.

The deadly mass shooting sparked national attention and outrage from the community.

Body camera video shows the moment when Orlando Police Officers tackled the alleged shooter to the ground.

OPD says he was the one seen in this video reaching for a gun and pulling the trigger.

The shooting happened early Friday morning and it left a 25 and a 19-year-old dead.

Now, The City of Orlando is under a local state of emergency and a curfew.

“Honestly, I am frustrated to have to stand in front of you all and again share the news that we have senselessly lost another life due to gun violence, and that’s why we’re taking this serious measure,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Businesses are now bracing for the financial hit.

So far, there is no motive for the shooting.

The curfew in downtown Orlando will remain in effect until next Friday.

